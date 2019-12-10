Grand opening for Stephen C. West Ice Arena expansion Thursday

This rendering shows additions at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, including the addition of two locker rooms with their own showers and bathroom facilities.

Courtesy Matthew Stais Architects via the Town of Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — The town of Breckenridge will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Stephen C. West Ice Arena expansion at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The arena, which originally was constructed in 2000, has added two locker rooms with separate restrooms and showers, and additional office space for the Summit Youth Hockey Association and staff.

Before the addition, the ice arena facility included four locker rooms, two meeting rooms and limited administrative office space. Restrooms and showers also were a tight squeeze for hockey players and skaters, as the previous locker room setup resulted in teams and players sharing the restrooms and showers.

The cost of the locker room addition was estimated at $2.3 million. It was designed by the local architecture firm Matt Stais Architects, and work was completed by the Castle Rock-based MW Golden contracting company.