Grant funding will support electrification of Colorado school buses

A school bus is pictured Aug. 13, 2021, at the Summit School District bus barn in Frisco. Recent grant awards will allow districts across the state to receive coaching on electrifying their fleets.

Tripp Fay/Summit Daily News archive

Free technical training and coaching for school bus electrification is now available to all Colorado school districts as a result of a $65,000 grant.

The grant, part of World Resources Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative, was awarded to Drive Clean Colorado and Clean Energy Economy for the Region. With the grant, the two organizations will deliver a series of in-person electric school bus workshops and one-on-one coaching opportunities designed to meet the needs of the individual bus fleets.

Specifically, the workshops can give school staffs the technical training to navigate electrification, such as charging infrastructure and maintenance. Coaching will also be available for schools that are not ready to make the shift to electric buses.

World Resources Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative aims to create a path toward electrifying the entire fleet of U.S. school buses by 2030.