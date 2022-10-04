Gravity Haus acquires The Ptarmigan Inn in Steamboat Springs

Gravity Haus in Breckenridge is pictured on May 14, 2020. Recently Gravity Haus acquired its fourth hotel in the state of Colorado, The Ptarmigan Inn in Steamboat Springs.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

Colorado-based social club Gravity Haus has acquired a fifth property — and fourth hotel location in Colorado — with the purchase of The Ptarmigan Inn in Steamboat Springs.

Gravity Haus currently has hotel locations in downtown Breckenridge, Winter Park and Vail. In 2021 the Breckenridge location ranked No. 1 in Conde Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Hotels in Colorado.

The new hotel is steps from the base of Steamboat Ski Resort, 35 minutes from the Yampa Regional Airport and three hours from Denver.

Gravity Haus closed on the purchase of The Ptarmigan Inn on Sept. 15. The Ptarmigan Inn leadership team will continue to lead the hotel operations. Existing reservations will be honored. Overnight stays at The Ptarmigan Inn are available for Gravity Haus members and nonmembers and can be booked at ThePtarmigan.com.