Gravity Haus partners with Elevation Hotel & Spa in Crested Butte
Gravity Haus has announced that it has partnered with Elevation Hotel & Spa in Crested Butte.
Gravity Haus — which has a location in downtown Breckenridge — prides itself on providing independently-owned, non-branded hotels that Gravity Haus members can receive substantial savings off the nightly rate.
In Crested Butte, Gravity Haus members can receive the same savings structure when staying at Gravity Haus as a member. Savings include 50% off the nightly rates from Sundays through Wednesdays, 25% off nightly rates from Thursdays through Saturdays, 15% off the nightly rate on holidays and 25% off food and beverage before 3 p.m.
Membership rates start at $100 per month and can be purchased at GravityHaus.com.
