Graze & Torreys starts fundraiser for 10 Mile Music Hall
FRISCO — Graze & Torreys, a sandwich cart at 10 Mile Music Hall, has started an online fundraiser for the Frisco venue that serves as its home. Like many others in the entertainment industry, 10 Mile Music Hall is struggling to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus pandemic with limited revenue and ongoing expenses.
Venues around the country are pushing for government aid, and 10 Mile Music Hall started its own shutdown relief fund. Graze & Torreys owner Alyssa Block started an additional fundraiser herself to drum up more support.
“To me, 10 Mile Music Hall is more than just a venue to watch our favorite bands perform,” Block wrote on the fundraiser’s webpage. “It is a dream come to life. Not just a dream for the owners, but for every music-loving Summit County resident or ski town visitor.”
So far, over 20 donors have contributed more than $1,700 of a $100,000 goal. Block said in an interview with the Summit Daily that the total amount would help cover ticket refunds, rent and other debt.
Visit GoFundMe.com/f/10-mile-music-hall-relief-fund to donate.
