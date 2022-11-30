Great horned owl stuck in pickup grill rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff on Tuesday rescued a great horned owl, not pictured, that had become stuck in the grill of a pickup overnight Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 3.55.44 PM

A great horned owl that got stuck in the grill of a pickup truck is recuperating after wildlife officials rescued it.

The wildlife incident happened on Monday night in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff estimate.

The owl was likely hunting when it was sucked up into the grill of a passing pickup, Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, wrote on Twitter.

Sauder, with a bit of coaxing, rescued the owl on Tuesday. In a video clip, Sauder examined the raptor, determining its wing was not broken.

“Just needs some time to heal up and grow some new feathers,” Sauder said in the video.

SHOCKING @COParksWildlife #rescue today in #ColoradoSprings . #Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder responded to a call for help of an owl stuck in a truck grille. He found a Great horned owl was, indeed, stuck. And alive! Read on for the rest of the story. Photos by Robin Smith. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/PVW9qATnwk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 15, 2022

Read more on DenverPost.com .