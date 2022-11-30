 Great horned owl stuck in pickup grill rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Great horned owl stuck in pickup grill rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff

The bird is recuperating at a Pueblo nonprofit

News News |

Kieran Nicholson
The Denver Post
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff on Tuesday rescued a great horned owl, not pictured, that had become stuck in the grill of a pickup overnight Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 3.55.44 PM

A great horned owl that got stuck in the grill of a pickup truck is recuperating after wildlife officials rescued it.

The wildlife incident happened on Monday night in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff estimate.

The owl was likely hunting when it was sucked up into the grill of a passing pickup, Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, wrote on Twitter.

Sauder, with a bit of coaxing, rescued the owl on Tuesday. In a video clip, Sauder examined the raptor, determining its wing was not broken.

“Just needs some time to heal up and grow some new feathers,” Sauder said in the video.

Read more on DenverPost.com.

Environment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 