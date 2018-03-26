Greeley high schools rocked by series of suicides

Students, parents and teachers at Greeley’s three largest high school are grieving after three students died by suicide in separate incidents last week.

School officials notified parents Sunday night in an email.

“Three of our high school students took their own lives in separate incidents,” Greeley-Evans School District 6 Superintendent Deirdre Pilch said in the email to parents. “This has directly impacted the communities at Greeley West, Greeley Central and Northridge high schools. There are no words to express the sadness and grief of this significant loss.”

Pilch said officials are working to help students at the schools.

“Our Crisis Response Team has been working directly with the administration and staff at these schools to support our students,” she said in the letter.

Students were not at school Monday because of a previously scheduled professional development day for faculty. Students will return Tuesday, and district officials will have support services available.

The Tribune does not typically report on suicides or suicide attempts, unless the person involved is a well-known figure or the circumstances are particularly unusual or public.

District officials made the suicides public, however, in an effort to keep parents informed, as well as to provide resources to those who may need them, according to the email.

“Following tragedy like this, school is the best place for our students to be,” Pilch said in the email. “My staff and I recognize the important role schools play in addressing the mental health and wellness of our students and families. I also acknowledge the safety and mental health of youth are communitywide issues that need continuous discussion, partnership, and action on a broader scale.”