Green Mountain Reservoir to reopen to boating Friday

Green Mountain Reservoir as seen on Tuesday, May 12. The Heeeney Marina is scheduled to open to the public Friday, May 15.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The Green Mountain Reservoir boat ramp and Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection station at the Heeney Marina opens Friday, May 15, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. All trailered or motorized boats and other water craft must enter and exit the reservoir through the Heeney Marina boat ramp. All boats entering the reservoir will be inspected, and the boat ramp, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, will be closed when inspectors are not present.

The release explained that cautionary measures are due to invasive quagga mussel larvae, which were discovered and confirmed to be in the reservoir two years ago. Boats coming off the water will receive high-risk inspections and will receive a green seal and blue receipt indicating they were previously in the Green Mountain Reservoir and have followed inspection and decontamination procedures.

Campgrounds at Green Mountain Reservoir remain closed and will not open until sometime in June, depending on public health requirements, according to the release. McDonald Flats Boat Ramp is open only to nonmotorized, hand-launched and hand-powered water craft.

Boaters are asked to follow Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s COVID-19 guidance, which includes staying in your local area, staying home if you are sick, avoiding boating with anyone not in your household, avoiding groups larger than 10 individuals and maintaining social distancing with people outside your household, such as inspector staff.