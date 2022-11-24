Greet the wintertime holidays with Frisco’s Wassail Days starting Saturday

The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs all the way through Dec. 4. Fireworks are planned for Sunday night.

Though there are still probably Thanksgiving leftovers to be had, Frisco is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the community. The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and run all the way through Dec. 4. Along with the titular samplings of wassail, which is usually hot mulled cider or wine, people can expect fireworks, visits with Santa and more.

The first day of wassail tasting kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. There will be caroling, wassail, spiced wine, beer and s’mores sales benefiting the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Santa will help illuminate the town tree at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.

From there, people are encouraged to visit 12 of the over 55 local businesses serving their own wassail or an alternative holiday treat through Dec. 4. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite wassail recipe and fill out a punch card. The event started in 2008, and 55 businesses collectively served over 24,000 sips of wassail in 2021. Last year, Rivers Clothing Co. won the competition.

The design for this year’s Wassail Days mug is by Michele Perl, owner of Ends Meet Art. People can complete their punch card with 12 sips of wassail to receive the commemorative mug, while supplies last.

Perl is from New Hampshire and moved to Summit County in 2012. She left after a few years to get married and start a family, but they missed the mountain lifestyle. She and her husband moved back, with a 2-year-old in tow, in 2019 and now reside in Silverthorne.

Perl loved painting and drawing when she was younger, and she got more into painting in 2017 when she was experimenting with scrap wood from her husband, a carpenter. She eventually started Ends Meet Art as a side job from her career at the Keystone Science School, and now her work can be found at places like Ohana and Summit Locals Art Market.

Landscapes are Perl’s usual subjects, and she wanted to incorporate the feeling of quiet, peaceful nights in the winter for the mug. The perspective is from the Dillon Reservoir, and she gave the town of Frisco a warming glow.

“It’s that feeling that your tracks are leading you home,” Perl said of the mug. “… It was designed with the idea that if you’re right-handed, then Frisco is close to your heart.”

One of the participating businesses, The Sunny Side Up Studio at 301 E Main St., will have its third annual Christkindl market Sunday, Nov. 27. In addition to wassail, people can make ornaments, decorate cookies, enter a holiday coloring contest and more.

The Sunny Side Up Studio is also just one of the places people can visit to sign up for a phone call from Santa. From Saturday through Dec. 5, parents or guardians can visit Frisco Town Hall, the Frisco Adventure Park, the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, Summit County Preschool, the Frisco/Copper Information Center and Stork & Bear Co., to sign up. People can also fill out a form online at WassailDays.com. Santa will call all the kids on his list from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6.

For more in-person visits, Santa will visit the Frisco Historic Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday as well as Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Carolers, which start singing at 5 p.m. Saturday, will also sing at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.

Also on Dec. 3, people can enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Summit County Preschool, 70 W. Main St. The breakfast buffet, pictures with Santa and holiday arts and crafts will happen from 9-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10, benefit the Summit County Preschool and can be bought online at SummitCountyPreschool.com .

Then at 10:30 a.m., head to the Historic Park Gazebo to pet Santa’s reindeer and listen to local author Misty Hymel read her book “Twas the Night Before a Snow Day.” The event will also have wassail, hot chocolate, cookies and take-home craft kits for the kids.

Lastly, the Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, will have free Nordic skiing and snowshoeing Dec. 5 while supplies last and conditions permitting. The last rental goes out at 2 p.m. The schedule is subject to change. Visit WassailDays.com for the latest information.