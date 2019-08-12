Grieving Montana racer Dawn Whaley transfers her husband’s Breck Epic entry into her name, races six weeks after his passing

Dawn Whaley of Hamilton, Montana is racing in the Breck Epic 6-day, multi-stage mountain bike race this week in the place of her late husband Marland, who died six weeks ago.

BRECKENRIDGE — Unlike most Breck Epic competitors, who spend six months to a year training for the race, Dawn Whaley didn’t decide to enter until six weeks ago. It was not by choice. On June 27, Whaley was in the kitchen of her home in Hamilton, Montana, when her husband of 19 years, Marland, suffered a heart attack and died. He was 60.

Marland had been a standout rider his entire life, first as a five-time motorcycle trials national champion and later as an endurance mountain biker. He’d won the masters title in the National Ultra Endurance series and this year planned to race the Leadville 100 then start the Breck Epic the following morning.

The day after he died, Dawn’s niece suggested she enter the races for Marland, who’d introduced her to mountain biking shortly after they met.

“I don’t even think I could ride my bike out of the driveway right now,” she replied. But it got her thinking, and the next day she says God told her in her bedroom: “You are going to do this, and you are not alone.” Dawn dropped to the carpet and started sobbing.

She had struggled to schedule a memorial service for Marland. Doing the Epic suddenly seemed like a prerequisite to celebrating his life. She got permission from race organizers to transfer his entry into her name.

“I feel like I owe it to him to finish what he started,” she said.

Training was condensed but cathartic. “It was the only thing that felt normal to me.” When she told her local shop, Red Barn Bicycles, that she wanted to race Marland’s new full-suspension bike, they installed a shorter seat post, new stem, new saddle and 28-tooth chainring to adapt to the Epic’s monster climbs. Never mind that Marland rode a large frame and she rode a small.

As the race neared, Dawn grew intimidated by the 240 miles and 40,000 feet of climbing — almost all of it above 10,000 feet. She considered changing to the three-day race instead of the six-day but decided against it.

“I have something driving me to just try, even if I fail halfway through,” she says. “I figure I’ve been through the worst mentally and physically with losing him, and this race is going to be everything I can do just to survive and finish. But I have to do it.”

After the Epic concludes, Whaley will return to Montana and hold Marland’s memorial service Aug. 24.

This story is courtesy Breck Epic