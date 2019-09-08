Groovy Moose opens in Breckenridge as sub-brand of Frisco’s Sunny Set Up Studio

Interior of the Groovy Moose. Photo courtesy of the Groovy Moose.

BRECKENRIDGE — Ashley Weisel, owner of the Sunny Set Up Studio in Frisco, opened a second store Aug. 1 in Breckenridge that specializes in “knick knacks for a life well-traveled.”

“Our gift shop was going so well that I thought I would create a brand off of everything I was doing,” Weisel said.

Aside from knick knacks, the Groovy Moose also sells take-home projects for kids to stay entertained while traveling. Weisel has a 3-year-old girl and they go to Switzerland and Germany together every summer, something she said allows her to understand what people are looking for.

“I’ve really been inspired by what I’ve seen as a traveler. What kind of experiences there are for kids and what kind of souvenirs are going to be easiest for me to take back as a parent and a traveler, so that’s how I form that knick knacks for life well-traveled,” Weisel said.