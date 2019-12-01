Ground breaks on Silverthorne’s new hotel and hostel, The Pad

Rendering of The Pad, a new hotel and hostel in Silverthorne. The site broke ground on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Photo courtesy of Himmelman Construction

Silverthorne’s new boutique hotel, The Pad, made a step forward as Himmelman Construction broke ground on the site on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The hotel is on the former site of the Robinson Dairy building, at at 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne, which was demolished with repurposing of the building materials. Full construction begins mid-December and the construction is anticipated to take one year.

The Pad will be a 36 room, 101 bed hotel with hostel-style accommodations including dormitory rooms, private rooms, micro rooms and hostel-style bed rentals. The hotel will also include a rooftop deck and hot tub, several common areas, patios, a bar, gear storage and event space. The hotel’s bar and lobby will be open to the public.

“The Pad will not only be for tourists but will be a home base for a wide range of community activities and events. It is our genuine hope that The Pad will be a hub for both tourists and local residents to make new friends and create new adventures,” owner Rob Baer said in a statement.