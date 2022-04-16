Group raises money for CMC scholarship honoring late Steamboat Springs professor
A year after a Colorado Mountain College professor died of cancer, his family and friends are embarking on a 500-mile hike to raise money for a scholarship in his name.
Fred Hampel died of cancer on March 3, 2021. At the time he was 56 years old and on the business faculty at CMC Steamboat Springs. He was instrumental in bringing bachelors degrees to the college, according to a news release.
Last year, Hampel’s family established the Fred Hampel Memorial Scholarship Endowment and raised over $35,000 to support CMC students at any of the college’s 11 campuses.
This year, the family hopes to raise $50,000 by hiking 500 miles on the Colorado Trail. Hampel’s widow, Leslee Hampel, and a group of friends began the hike on March 3 by taking the first ceremonial steps to honor Fred, according to the release.
They’ll begin the hike again on Sunday, April 17 with hopes that individuals and businesses will support the scholarship with donations and sponsorship. People can donate by visiting LesleeHampelPhoto.com/fundraiser.
