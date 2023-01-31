Growing number of women taking senior leadership roles in ski industry

Beth Howard, chief operating officer at Vail Resort, is shown in her office in Vail. Howard, who oversees thousands of employees at the ski area, has been the senior leader at three resorts owned by Vail Resorts. Four of the company’s five resorts in Colorado are run by women.

Kelsey Brunner/Special to The Denver Post

Nadia Guerriero first demonstrated an aptitude for making shrewd business decisions when she was 22 years old, fresh out of the University of Colorado and working for a Boulder sports agency that represented Olympic athletes.

Now, Guerriero, who transitioned to ski area management in 2007, not only has one of the most important jobs in Colorado skiing, she also is part of a growing number of women in ski industry senior leadership positions. At Vail Resorts alone, the chief executive is a woman, Kirsten Lynch, and women are in charge at four of the company’s five Colorado resorts.

Elsewhere in Colorado, Rana Dershowitz is chief operating officer at Aspen Snowmass; Roxanne Hoover is general manager at Granby Ranch; Jen Brill is GM at Silverton Mountain; and Melanie Mills is president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA.

Other female leaders in the ski industry include Sophie Goldschmidt, chief executive of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association, and Kelly Pawlak, president of the National Ski Areas Association which is based in Lakewood.

Vail Resorts, headquartered in Broomfield, has been at the forefront of the trend.

