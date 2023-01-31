Growing number of women taking senior leadership roles in ski industry
“There used to be this time when you were ‘the only,’” Beaver Creek exec says. “That doesn’t exist anymore.”
The Denver Post
Nadia Guerriero first demonstrated an aptitude for making shrewd business decisions when she was 22 years old, fresh out of the University of Colorado and working for a Boulder sports agency that represented Olympic athletes.
Now, Guerriero, who transitioned to ski area management in 2007, not only has one of the most important jobs in Colorado skiing, she also is part of a growing number of women in ski industry senior leadership positions. At Vail Resorts alone, the chief executive is a woman, Kirsten Lynch, and women are in charge at four of the company’s five Colorado resorts.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Rana Dershowitz is chief operating officer at Aspen Snowmass; Roxanne Hoover is general manager at Granby Ranch; Jen Brill is GM at Silverton Mountain; and Melanie Mills is president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA.
Other female leaders in the ski industry include Sophie Goldschmidt, chief executive of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association, and Kelly Pawlak, president of the National Ski Areas Association which is based in Lakewood.
Vail Resorts, headquartered in Broomfield, has been at the forefront of the trend.
Read the full story on DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.