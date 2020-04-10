Guesses for Ice Melt fundraiser must be made by April 13

The Rotary ice device is a 55-gallon drum full of air and weighted on one side. It contains a clock that will stop the instant the ice breaks and the device falls into water.

Ben Trollinger / btrollinger@summitdaily.com

The Rotary Club of Summit County has committed to donate its proceeds from the Ice Melt contest to providing meals for Summit County residents. The annual contest asks participants to guess the date and time when the Ice Melt drum will fall through the ice on Dillon Reservoir.

The cost is $5 per guess, $20 for five guesses or $100 for 30 guesses. The winner gets $4,000, second place gets $2,000 and third place gets $1,000. Monday, April 13, is the final day to submit a guess, unless the drum falls through the ice sooner. Purchases guesses and find more information at DillonIceMelt.com.