Guests of Rocky Mountain National Park can now rent all-terrain wheelchair free of charge

High winds blow snow high in the peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park on Jan. 22, 2018 in Estes Park. More recently, the park announced that the Sam Schneider Legacy Foundation has donated an all-terrain wheelchair which will be rented out to guests.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park announced on July 27 that the Sam Schneider Legacy Foundation has donated an all-terrain wheelchair to Rocky Mountain Conservancy which will be rented out to guests through the Estes Park Mountain Shop.

Park visitors can now reserve the versatile wheelchair at no cost to use while exploring the park.

“Using a rugged three-wheeled, all-terrain wheelchair when exploring the rocky trails and uneven terrain can help broaden experiences for (Rocky Mountain National Park) visitors with disabilities,” Park officials said.

In addition to off-road wheels and levered handles, the chair has push handles on the back for hiking friends to assist, if needed.

Schneider’s family initially reached out to former Conservancy and Park employee Quinn Brett about donating the chair to her. In October 2017, Brett fell over 100 feet while climbing on El Capitan in Yosemite and sustained a T-12 ASIA A spinal cord injury, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Read more on DenverPost.com .