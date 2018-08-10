Guitar Town returns to Copper Mountain

Get ready to jam Summit County, because the 14th Annual Guitar Town at Copper Mountain is officially back. The festival started on Friday, bringing some world-class guitarists for a weekend of free performances, workshops and more.

The event kicked off on Friday night with a performance by the Grammy winning John Jorgenson Electric Band, and will continue Saturday morning with a series of workshops and performances.

Along with a series of workshops, several musicians will take to the main stage on Saturday including Scott Goldman, Rory Hoffman, Christine Lenée, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Andy McKee, John Jorgenson Quintet and headliner by Al Di Meola. There will also be an all-star acoustic jam to finish set, and a campfire jam session at the fire globe to close out the night.

On Sunday there will be an electric music workshop at the conference center, followed by main stage performances by the Mark Shelby Tribute, Pat Bergeson, the John Jorgenson Electric Band, Johnny A., Coco Montoya and headliner Robben Ford. An all-star electric jam will close out Sunday night on the main stage.