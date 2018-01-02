Gunman who shot 5 law officers, killing one, made the call bringing deputies to his door

A Highlands Ranch gunman who shot 7 people, killing a Douglas County deputy and wounding four law enforcement officers, first called deputies to his door for help early Sunday, a media report says.

According to a report by CBS4, 37-year-old Matthew Edward Riehl called 911 and when two deputies responded Sunday morning he shouted through his door barricaded with a chair that he was seeking a protection order after his domestic partner who had assaulted him.

The Denver TV station said Riehl used social media to livestream the confrontation that led to the shooting death of Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish. Three other deputies, a Castle Rock police officer and two neighbors were wounded.

Douglas County sheriff's officials could not immediately be reached for comment about the CBS report Tuesday morning.

"I'm coming out. I don't have any guns on me," Riehl allegedly yelled through a door barricaded with a chair, the CBS report says. Riehl spoke with the deputies briefly, telling them to "Go away," and that he would call the civil division.

