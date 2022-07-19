Half-acre wildland fire sparks near Rabbit Ears Pass; no roads affected
Crews are responding to a half-acre wildland fire on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass north of U.S. Highway 40, according to Craig Interagency Dispatch Center.
According to firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management stationed along U.S. 40, the fire is burning on Baker Mountain, south of the highway.
The fire was first reported this afternoon, and road signs on either side of the pass alert drivers that the fire has already been called in. One helicopter has made a drop on the fire, after which the smoke it produced started to die down, according to the firefighters.
The firefighters said there are two people working near the fire now, with more on the way in.
According to the Kremmling Fire Protection District, the blaze was likely caused by lightening but that is not confirmed.
As this point, the fire has not caused any road closures over Rabbit Ears Pass, but COtrip.com reports there is fire activity in the area.
This story is from SteamboatPilot.com.
