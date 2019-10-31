Halloween DUI enforcement period runs through Nov. 4

FRISCO — The heat is back on for drivers over the holiday weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up for a heightened DUI enforcement period from Thursday, Oct. 31, through Monday, Nov. 4.

“Last October, 24 people tragically died in Colorado in alcohol-related crashes,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “Those fatalities accounted for 42% of the total fatalities that month. If you choose to drink this Halloween weekend, plan a sober ride ahead of time. Impaired drivers put everyone on the road at risk.”

Last year, the Halloween enforcement period resulted in 378 DUI arrests around the state. Law enforcement agencies also recently arrested more than 1,500 impaired drivers during the six-week fall DUI enforcement period, a notable 19% decrease from the 1,877 arrests during the same period last year.

“There will be more pedestrians out on Halloween evening than usual, so it’s imperative for people who plan to drive do so sober,” Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard said in the release. “It’s a matter of personal accountability. There are many alternative options to driving under the influence, including public transportation and ride-hailing services. Remember, consuming even one drink can affect your ability to drive.”