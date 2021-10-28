Halloween returns to Summit County

Frisco’s Trick or Treat on Main Street returns Sunday, Oct. 31. The event has been extended by one hour, now 3-6 p.m., to help spread people out and take advantage of the daylight.

Joe Kusumoto/Town of Frisco

The wintry weather this week might have some checking their calendars, but it is still October. Halloween is here this weekend, and with it comes the return of traditional activities like trick-or-treating, costume parties, pumpkin carving and even pet-friendly events. Follow this itinerary to have a sweet and spooky time.

Candy for kids

Get a head start on the holiday with the Outlets at Silverthorne’s Candy Crawl from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating throughout the mall.

Follow that up with Frisco’s Trick or Treat on Main Street, which returns after being canceled last year. On Sunday, Oct. 31, families can walk up and down Main Street from Madison Avenue to Seventh Avenue — as well as Frisco Historic Park — to satisfy their candy cravings.

Participating businesses will have a poster hanging to let people know if they’re giving out candy. The event has been extended by one hour from 3-6 p.m. to help spread people out and take advantage of the daylight.

Physical distancing and face coverings are recommended, and chalk arrows will guide one-way pedestrian traffic.

Have more candy than you can consume? Then participate in Stork & Bear Co.’s candy give-back program. Children can donate their treats at the toy store as well as the Frisco Visitor Information Center, Frisco Elementary School, Summit County Preschool and The Peak School from Monday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 5.

The candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude for active duty service members and veterans. Including notes of thanks and support is encouraged.

Broken Compass Brewing is once again hosting its Dog-o-Ween costume contest. It raises money for Summit County Animal Control & Shelter on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Broken Compass Brewing/Courtesy photo

Puppy parties

The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge is hosting a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The contest and fundraiser benefits the club via entrance fees and raffle tickets.

Head to Broken Compass Brewing’s original taproom, 68 Continental Court Unit B12, on Saturday for its annual Dog-O-Ween party. There will be a costume contest every two hours throughout the day, and winners receive prizes such as gift cards, brewery swag and coupons to pet stores. Broken Compass will donate $1 per pint to benefit the Summit County Animal Control & Shelter.

The shelter is getting in on its own fun with a free parade and party at the Frisco Historic Park on Sunday. The event features music, games, prizes and dogs to kick off Trick or Treat on Main Street. Staging for the parade begins at 2:45 p.m. The parade starts at 3 p.m. and ends at Seventh Avenue.

Costume contests

Celebrating Halloween with the kids and animals is fun, yet the holiday can also still be enjoyable for the adults who have grown out of trick-or-treating. Business Apres-Ski has brought back its three-day, adults-only Breckoween party this weekend with an open bar, light show, costume contest and live music at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Underground in Breckenridge.

The party continues with a pub crawl from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday throughout Breckenridge restaurants such as The Gold Pan Saloon, Ollie’s Pub & Grub and more. Tickets are $50 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday, and proceeds benefit Building Hope Summit County. Visit Breckoween.com to purchase.

Breckoween closes with a screening of “The Shining” and a costume contest at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Eclipse Theater. Tickets cost $15 and include popcorn, drink specials and swag bags while supplies last. Dress up to win either the spookiest, most creative or best duo costumes. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

That isn’t the only opportunity to catch “The Shining,” as the film will also play at Outer Range Brewing Co. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. “Beetlejuice” will play beforehand at 5:30 p.m., and guests can enjoy one of the brewery’s five new can releases and pad Thai popcorn.

The brewery’s Halloween celebration actually begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, with stand-up comedian Steve Sabo. Then there is a dance party and costume contest at 6 p.m. Saturday while Sunday will have the brewery stocked with candy for trick-or-treating.

Another brewery bash is happening at 7 p.m. Friday at Highside Brewing. Costumes are encouraged as local band Horizon Line kicks off the weekend. Highside will have yard games and pumpkin decorating all day Saturday while the rock star-themed costume contest starts at 5 p.m., and music by the Frisco Funk Collective — dubbed the Frisco Fear Collective — starts at 7 p.m.

Those looking for imported beer should head down the street to Ein Prosit at 7 p.m. Saturday for music by the Beau Thomas Band, a costume contest and giveaways.

Frisco Funk is also performing at 10 Mile Music Hall on Friday for a Hollywood Halloween party that starts at 7:30 p.m. and features music by Split Window and Zuma Road, as well. The party’s costume contest has a total of $1,000 in cash prizes split among categories such as group, couple and solo costumes.

Though not strictly Halloween-themed, 10 Mile will have a Benje Productions electronic concert with Stone, Vanaken, Eminent and Benje at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Called We’re All Mad Here , guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” character.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door for the Halloween party, while tickets for the We’re All Mad Here event are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase. 10 Mile attendees must be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours.

The festivities aren’t limited to just the towns. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area invites people to don their favorite costume and enjoy a day of skiing and live music Sunday, while Keystone Resort is planning two days of scavenger hunts, costume contests and resortwide trick-or-treating Saturday and Sunday.

Alpine Dance Academy holds a dress rehearsal Oct. 19, 2019, at its studio on Frisco's Main Street for its annual Kindred Spirits performance. This year’s dance will be held Friday, Oct. 29.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archives

Arts and crafts

Live music is only one aspect of entertainment offered during the Halloween weekend.

Frisco’s Alpine Dance Academy will have its annual Kindred Spirits show 6 p.m. Friday at the Riverwalk Center. The performance, called “Pirates of the Scare-A-Bean” features a medley of tunes such as “Ice, Ice, Baby,” “I Go to Rio” and “A Pirate’s Life for Me.” Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Those looking for something more hands on should visit the Old Masonic Hall at 7 p.m. Friday for jack-o’-lantern carving. The date night event lead by instructor Kia Neill has couples mingling, drinking and learning tips to carve a pumpkin.

Costumes are welcome and tickets include one beer or wine. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $18 for members and $25 for the public. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Events at all BreckCreate-managed venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of the event.

While this weekend is about Halloween, people can prepare for Dia de los Muertos, as well. An hourlong piñata workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. Participants can decorate their own piñata with Tonos Latinos to display at the center for Silverthorne’s November First Friday event.

Then at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, people can make papel picado banners and other decorations at the center. The items made will be used to decorate the altar at the First Friday event, and all crafts can be taken home afterward.

Both workshops are open to 10 families, with up to three people per family. Email marcusm@silverthorne.org to register. Masks are required.