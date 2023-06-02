Hanging Lake Trail to reopens today following mudslide

Hanging Lake on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The Hanging Lake Trail is set to reopen today following closures due to a large mudslide that occurred May 1, resulting in ongoing debris flow activity since.

A one-mile hike with over 1,000 feet in elevation gain — leading to the National Natural Landmark that is Hanging Lake — the trail has seen its fair share of damage in recent years due to a number of reasons.

Earlier this month, the White River National Forest approved a handful of improvements to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon.

The improvements, which are set to begin this fall, include reengineering six of the trail’s seven bridges to better accommodate high water and debris flows.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, improvements taking place will also include:

A boardwalk at Spouting Rock to reduce erosion and other impacts by guiding visitors

Rock work and flood debris removal

Seeding and planting by hand along the trail to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion

Removal of debris and reconstruction of the stream channel

Construction of an accessible plaza with seating and shade.

With reservations needed to hike the trail, those looking to hike can visit visitglenwood.com/hanginglake . Dogs and other animals are not allowed on the trail, and swimming and fishing in the lake is prohibited.

