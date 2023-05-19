Hanging Lake trailhead reopens after 2-week closure due to flooding from spring runoff

Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear debris and make repairs at the Hanging Lake exit in Glenwood Canyon after the May 2 flooding caused by heavy snowmelt.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Debris flows have been cleared and repairs made at the Hanging Lake exit on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, making way for the popular Hanging Lake Trail to reopen, the White River National Forest announced Wednesday.

Mud and debris flowed across the exit and on-ramp area on May 2 and blocked access to the trailhead. The flows were caused by heavy runoff from the spring snowmelt but did not impact the lake or trail itself. Since then, Colorado Department of Transportation crews have been working to clear debris and make repairs to keep water and debris from running across the road.

Reservations had been canceled through Tuesday. Refunds were provided or first priority was given to those who had to reschedule.

The U.S. Forest Service advises hikers to remain alert for the potential of falling rocks and other debris and to be extremely careful around flowing water since spring runoff continues along the Hanging Lake Trail and other parts of the White River National Forest.

Reservations are required for the Hanging Lake Trail and are available at VisitGlenwood.com .