Hard to recycle item? Bring it to Summit Stage Bus Barn May 21
Summit County Resource Allocation Park and High Country Conservation Center will help residents properly dispose of their hard-to-recycle items on May 21 in conjunction with the Countywide Town Clean Up Day.
A free drive-thru drop off for electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and household hazardous wastes will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, at 0222 County Shops Road, next to the County Commons in Frisco.
For a list of accepted items and for additional information, please go to High Country Conservation Center’s website at HighCountryConservation.org or call (970) 668-5703.
