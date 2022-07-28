Have a beer at A-Basin or sip on a glass of wine in Breckenridge at 2 different festivals this weekend

People attend the 2019 Festival of the Brewpubs at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The festival returns for the second time this summer Saturday, July 30.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

This column tries to focus strictly on beer and related topics, but sometimes I bend the rules to talk spirits and such. With two different beverage-related festivals happening this weekend, it felt right to write about both.

Breckenridge Food and Wine

First up is Rocky Mountains Events’ Breckenridge Food and Wine. This is happening from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, for the first time since 2019. Aside from the Breckenridge Sunday Market , it is the first Rocky Mountains Events production to return following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t changed much,” Kristi Rashidi of Rocky Mountain Events said. “We’ve got really great vendors this year, we’ve tightened up the food in terms of quality and I think we’ve got more beverage vendors than we ever have had.”

Close to 40 beverage vendors will be bringing more than 250 options to sample at the Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station. There will also be multiple retail and food vendors, such as the relaunched Quandary Tequila Bistro, with a la carte food options.

Friday’s paired dinner and Sunday’s brunch, along with the VIP lounge on Saturday, July 30, are all sold out. Rashidi said ticket sales have surpassed those of 2019, and some people who bought tickets for 2020 back then have held onto them to redeem this year.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s grand tasting should still be fun for all. Electric string quartet Spinphony will be playing live music from 2:30-5:30 p.m., in addition to DJ Crisp performing from 1-4 p.m. E. & J. Gallo Winery, Hess Persson Estates, J. Lohr Vineyards are just some of the companies bringing samples. Locally, people can try drinks from Breckenridge Brewery, Carboy Winery and Tenmile Cider Co.

Saturday’s grand tasting is from 2-6 p.m., however, last call is at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 in advance then increase to $70 on the day of the event. Designated driver tickets are also available.

Visit RockyMountainEvents.com to purchase tickets for this weekend’s festival, or upcoming ones such as Breckenridge Hog Fest and Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours.

Bikes, Brats, N’ Brews

While Breckenridge Food and Wine doesn’t serve exclusively wine, those seeking more craft beer choices will want to check out Arapahoe Basin’s Bikes, Brats, N’ Brews Saturday. The event is essentially a combination of the mountain’s reverse enduro mountain bike race and another iteration of the Festival of the Brewpubs that just happened in May.

People can enjoy locally made brats and live music by Yesterday’s Tomorrow as they drink suds — and spirits — poured by Outer Range Brewing Co., Steep Brewing & Coffee Co, New Belgium Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Mile High Spirits, HighSide Brewing and Ska Brewing Co.

All will have plenty of delicious choices, but some beers definitely caught my eye. For instance, HighSide’s Somergras MF Saison sounds like unique sour as it is brewed with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, ginger and vanilla. Then there is the Raft Wit Chu Belgium wit brewed with orange peel and coriander like others made in the style, yet this one has added elderflower.

Steep’s Shawberry Shawtcake American wheat also appears to be a great summer brew. The brewery aged a wheat on strawberry and vanilla to make it nice and sweet.

Want something hoppier? The Dam will have their Hoppalanche, a New England-style India pale ale brewed with Citra, Amarillo and Zamba hops, while Outer Range will have the Summit Scenes double IPA made with El Dorado, Galaxy and Saaz hops.

Tickets are $35 for just the beer festival, or $65 if opting to combine registration with the bike race. Visit AraphoeBasin.com to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.