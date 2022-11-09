Hazardous weather outlook: Roads may be slick as snow moves toward Summit County

Buffalo Mountain and other ridge lines of the Gore Range are pictured Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The clouds were the beginning of a snowstorm that dropped a total of 14 inches by Sunday across parts of Summit County.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Snow, sleet, ice and wind will create hazardous driving conditions Wednesday afternoon until noon Thursday, according to National Weather Service reports.

Wind gusts from this storm system could reach 50 mph, and the mountains could see between 3 to 8 inches of snow.

“Roads will become snow covered and slippery, especially across the northern mountains,” meteorologists with the National Weather Service wrote in their report.

Counties west of Summit County are under a winter weather advisory, and Vail could see between 2 to 7 inches of snow accumulate before noon Thursday.

Snow flurries could reappear throughout the weekend and into Tuesday, but meteorologists aren’t confident in the forecast.

Regarding Wednesday and Thursday’s storm this week, meteorologists with OpenSnow say Summit County could see more snow than the National Weather Service predicts. Thier models show that it’s possible for the storm to take a more southernly route across the state, bringing up to 10 inches of snow at high elevations.

The storm is expected to move quickly, and the dry air that will follow it doesn’t translate into lingering flurries, OpenSnow reports state.

Cold temperatures in the teens are expected once it moves through Thursday.