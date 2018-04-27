I-70 westbound closed at Copper Mountain due to HazMat incident near East Vail

The HazMat incident that closed Interstate 70 westbound near East Vail occurred during the early morning hours on Friday, April 27.

Officials closed Interstate 70 at the Copper Mountain exit, mile marker 195, to keep drivers from sitting idle on the pass.

The alternate route for the closure on Interstate 70 took travelers over Fremont Pass towards Leadville and back to Highway 24 but around 7:35 a.m. there was a separate accident on Fremont Pass.

As the traffic incident on Fremont Pass was being handled travelers were rerouted up Highway 9 through Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs and then back through Wolcott.

As of 8:48 a.m. Interstate 70 westbound remains closed and the incident at Fremont Pass is clear.

Drivers traveling westbound are directed to take Colorado State Highway 91 over Fremont Pass to avoid the closure at westbound Interstate 70.

EB traffic is still moving. The alternate route in place is CO 91 (mile point 195) from Copper Mountain south to US 24 west (Minturn) to I-70. Please be patient when driving the alternate route. A secondary crash will only make this incident tougher! pic.twitter.com/i8YYEDDU9l — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2018