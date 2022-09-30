Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

A red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the line and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111. The head-on collision happened on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne.

According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m.

Cutler reported that the driver of the Dodge pickup was a 22-year-old male from Castle Rock. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was a 43-year-old male from Denver, and he suffered serious injuries. Other passengers in the car include a 37-year-old male from Denver who suffered serious injuries, a 46-year-old male from Denver who suffered moderate injuries and a 45-year-old with moderate injuries. All were taken to the hospital.

Steve Lipsher, spokesperson for Summit Fire & EMS said one of the drivers was pinned under a steering wheel when authorities arrived at the scene. According to an Instagram post from the organization, the crew worked to extricate an individual.

Lipsher said Flight for Life was requested but Cutler confirmed that all individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Cutler noted there is no suspicion of alcohol, drugs or excessive speed involved with the collision.