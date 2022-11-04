Head-on crash near Green Mountain Reservoir ends in hospitalization, serious injury

Summit Fire & EMS responded to a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 near the Green Mountain Reservoir on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 near Green Mountain Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

The current condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

A photograph of the scene depicts what appears to be two pickup trucks that sustained substantial front-end damage with one vehicle resting on the roadway and one sitting upright in a ditch.

Slick conditions caused by a snow storm Thursday, Nov. 3, caused widespread traffic issues across Summit County.

Multiple slide offs and accidents on Interstate 70 near Vail Pass caused a nearly two-hour closure of both directions of travel around 3:45 p.m. as high winds and snow began to fall across the area. Interstate 70 saw multiple closures between Silverthorne and Georgetown later in the evening from about 5 p.m. until the early morning Friday.

U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass saw a closure that lasted until after 7 p.m. due to “safety concerns,” according to Colorado Department of Transportation reports.

Summit Fire & EMS officials say the head-on collision acts as a reminder for motorists to “drive at an appropriate speed for conditions,” according to a post on social media. They encouraged drivers to ensure their vehicles have adequate tread, give plenty of space between vehicles, behave predictably and use turn signals when roads are slick.

In a winter weather advisory issued Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Boulder office warned that road conditions would remain “hazardous” until around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Forecasts called for up to 11 inches of snow at higher elevations between Wednesday and Friday afternoon.

Travelers are encouraged to check COTrip.org for current road conditions and information about lane restrictions and closures.