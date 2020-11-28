Health experts provide advice on how to improve mental health during the pandemic

KEYSTONE — As the Summit County community limits social interaction to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, health professionals are providing advice on how people can protect their mental wellbeing.

In a news release from Centura Health, Dr. Di Thompson provided the following tips on how people can protect their mental health:

Make connections and interact virtually with people

Check in with how you are feeling

Accept your feelings

Acknowledge the holidays will look different this year

Thompson suggested that people set a reminder on their phone to check in with their feelings; accept that some level of grief is natural during the pandemic; and mentally prepare themselves for a Christmas that will look different than normal.