Health insurance costs to increase next year as Polis camp touts ‘substantial savings’

Coloradans shopping for individual or small group health insurance plans can expect to see higher premiums next year.

The Colorado Division of Insurance this week announced rate approvals for the upcoming year, which include a 10.4% average premium increase for individual market plans and a 7.4% average premium increase for small group plans. Coloradans will also be able to choose from the state’s public option, called the Colorado Option; a new plan lawmakers passed last year.

Despite the increased premiums, the Division of Insurance and the Polis administration are touting recent reforms for “driving substantial savings” totaling $326 million, which includes an estimated $294 million through the Reinsurance Program and $14.7 million from the Colorado Option.

“Consumers could save $14.7 million in total if they enrolled in the lowest cost Colorado Option plan available to them in their county at their current metal level,” the division said.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who also heads the Office of Saving People Money on Healthcare, in a statement touted the administration’s efforts to “make more savings a reality for our neighbors as we work to provide affordable, accessible, and equitable health care to all Coloradans.”

This story is from TheCenterSquare.com/Colorado .