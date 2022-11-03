Health insurance open enrollment windows are open; Vail Health announces what plans it accepts

As the year comes to a close, the window for insurance enrollment has opened.

Vintage, which is offering Colorado’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, has open enrollment now until the first week of December, and Vail Health announced which insurance providers it accepts.

Vintage works with counselors of the state’s health insurance program to assist qualified folks in accessing Medicare’s open enrollment, which opened Oct. 15. Vintage serves folks who are 60 and older, as well as their caregivers, in Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin, Routt and Summit counties, according to the news release.

The counseling is free and provided by certified and trained by Medicare. Appointments can be made until Dec. 7 through the Vintage website or by calling (970) 315-1329.

With open enrollment beginning for many insurance plans, Vail Health recently announced what insurance plans are accepted through their resources.

At the Dillon Health Center, some resources are owned by Vail Health including Colorado Mountain Medical, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center and Vail Health Clinics. They accept Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, UnitedHealthcare, worker’s compensation, Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and others.

At the Dillon Surgery Center, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rocky Mountain Health Plan, UnitedHealthcare and worker’s compensation are accepted.