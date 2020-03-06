Keystone condo complex where coronavirus patient stayed has been identified

Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland speaks at a press conference Thursday evening at the County Commons building in Frisco to discuss the newly confirmed case of COVID-19. The visitor who tested positive for coronavirus had been skiing at Keystone and Vail resorts before being treated at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — The Summit County visitor who tested positive for the new coronavirus stayed at the Slopeside Condominiums complex in Keystone during his recent trip, Summit County public health officials announced Friday morning.

The unit has not been occupied since the man, his fiancee and his two friends left Summit County earlier this week, according to a news release.

A worker arrived to clean the unit about 23 hours after the man checked out, but health officials say the worker’s risk is very low because “intermediary surfaces are generally not considered capable of transmitting the novel coronavirus after two hours following contact by the infectious person,” according to the release.

Health officials have contacted the owner of the property and are working with the property management company to clean the unit again “out of an abundance of caution.”

The California man in his 30s flew to Denver on Feb. 29. He then traveled to Summit County in a rental car and skied at Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain.

The man is recovering at a hospital in Jefferson County, where he is in isolation. His fiancee and two Denver-area friends are in quarantine.

Read more: