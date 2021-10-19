1st vaccinated Summit County resident dies from COVID-19

A 72-year-old Summit County man died Oct. 10 from COVID-19, according to a news release from the Summit County Public Health Department. The man was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions, according to the release. He is the first vaccinated resident to die from the virus.

Prior to the man’s death, Summit County has had five residents die from the virus since the pandemic began, including:

An 89-year-old man who died April 25, 2020, from respiratory failure due to COVID-19

A 71-year-old woman who died Nov. 18, 2020, from respiratory failure due to COVID-19

A 47-year-old man who died Dec. 7, 2020, from respiratory failure due to COVID-19

A 50-year-old man who died May 4 from respiratory failure due to COVID-19

A 70-year-old woman who died Sept. 21

No specific cause of death was provided for the two most recent deaths, which took place at St. Anthony Summit Hospital. Of the deaths caused by the virus since the vaccine has been widely available, two people were not vaccinated and one was.

Since the pandemic began, Summit County also has had a total of five deaths among people who had the virus but died of other causes. These deaths are counted as deaths among cases of the virus to align with the way the state tracks death data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records the deaths of people who died from COVID-19 as well as those who died and had the virus.

All deaths are reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm that they fit the definition of deaths among COVID-19 cases.