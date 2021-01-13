One-time special enrollment period open to Medicare patients in Colorado
People who are enrolled in Medicare Plans C or F and wish to switch to plans D or G will be able to do so in Colorado through June 30.
The Colorado Division of Insurance opened a one-time special enrollment period Jan. 1, allowing people who are enrolled in Plans C or F to re-enroll in a new plan without being subject to underwriting, which is the process of reviewing one’s medical history and determining how much to charge them.
Plans D and G, which are referred to as Medigap plans, have lower deductibles than original Medicare plans. The Medigap plans also allow people to cover some of the out-of-pocket costs from coinsurance or deductibles incurred from original Medicare plans, according HealthInsurance.org.
People can see if they qualify for the special enrollment period by visiting Medicare.gov.
