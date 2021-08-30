Share your story of mental health struggle and recovery

The Summit Daily News’ annual Longevity Project series is focused on mental health issues in the Summit County community.

The goal of the monthlong reporting project is to educate readers about the prevalence of mental health illness in the county and to shine a light on the struggles faced by so many.

As part of the project, we’re asking our readers to share their personal stories of struggle and recovery in an effort to demonstrate to others that it’s OK to talk about mental health and to ask for help. To share your story, visit SummitDaily.com/submit-longevity.

Stories will be featured on SummitDaily.com, in the Summit Daily News and in the program for the Longevity Project event Sept. 21 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Buy tickets to the event at SummitDaily.com/longevity .