Hear acoustic jams at this weekend’s 24th annual Bluegrass and Beer Festival in Keystone

One of Colorado’s longest-running beer festivals returns this weekend. Keystone’s Bluegrass and Beer Festival brings live music and fresh pours to River Run Village from Saturday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 8.

Attendees can hear 12 different bluegrass acts across three stages throughout the two days. Groups include The People’s Key, The Pine Beatles, Local Folk, Bottlerocket Hurricane, Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Timber!, Many Mountains, House with a Yard, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Pick & Howl, Wood Belly and Sierra Hull.

Participating breweries at the 24th annual festival are New Belgium Brewing Co., 10 Barrel Brewing, Angry James Brewing Co., The Bakers’ Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery, Crooked Stave, Dillon Dam Brewery, Grand Adventure Brewing Co., HighSide Brewing, Holidaily Brewing Co., Irwin Brewing Co., Joyride Brewing Co., Lone Tree Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Co., Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. and Talbott’s Cider Co.

The music goes from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while craft beer samples and vendors are available from 1-5 p.m. each day.

The festival is free to attend, and a la carte beverage purchases are available as well. Additionally, food passes start at $50 and beer passes start at $45. Saturday is sold out. Pets are not allowed at the event. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information and to purchase tickets.