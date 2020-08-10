Hear Breckenridge Music Festival performances on Colorado Public Radio

Through Friday, listeners can hear the Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra and Artistic Director and Conductor Steven Schick perform a selection of classical compositions on Colorado Public Radio.

Special to the Daily / Howard Lipin San Diego Union-Tribune

Colorado Public Radio Classical’s annual summer festival has been virtual this year, rebroadcasting full-length concerts from across the state over 10 weeks. This week, Summerfest 2020 revisits Breckenridge Music Festival recordings.

Through Friday, listeners can hear the Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra and Artistic Director and Conductor Steven Schick perform a selection of classical compositions at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Hear Hayden’s Symphony No. 49 in F minor on Monday, Aug. 10; Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” on Tuesday, Aug. 11; Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 on Wednesday, Aug. 12; Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor on Thursday, Aug. 13; and Hayden’s Symphony No. 45 in F-sharp minor on Friday, Aug. 14.

Visit CPR.org/classical to listen and for the full schedule.