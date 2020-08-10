Hear Breckenridge Music Festival performances on Colorado Public Radio | SummitDaily.com
Hear Breckenridge Music Festival performances on Colorado Public Radio

Through Friday, listeners can hear the Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra and Artistic Director and Conductor Steven Schick perform a selection of classical compositions on Colorado Public Radio.
Special to the Daily / Howard Lipin San Diego Union-Tribune

Colorado Public Radio Classical’s annual summer festival has been virtual this year, rebroadcasting full-length concerts from across the state over 10 weeks. This week, Summerfest 2020 revisits Breckenridge Music Festival recordings. 

Hear Hayden’s Symphony No. 49 in F minor on Monday, Aug. 10; Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” on Tuesday, Aug. 11; Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 on Wednesday, Aug. 12; Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor on Thursday, Aug. 13; and Hayden’s Symphony No. 45 in F-sharp minor on Friday, Aug. 14.

Visit CPR.org/classical to listen and for the full schedule.

