Hear Linda Ronstadt’s voice with Summit Film Society screening

Courtesy Greenwich Entertainment

BRECKENRIDGE — Linda Ronstadt has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout her career, yet she sadly performed her last live concert in 2009 and retired from singing in 2011 due to illness. The movie “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” tells her journey from childhood to present day and is screening Tuesday, March 10, for Summit Film Society’s monthly series.

Narrated by Ronstadt, the documentary guides the audience through her life growing up in Tucson, Arizona, her folk days with the Stone Poneys and her reign as the “queen of country rock” in the ’70s and early ’80s with songs like “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved” and “Blue Bayou.” Ronstadt was a pioneer for women in the music industry, a passionate advocate for human rights and had a romance with former California Gov. Jerry Brown.

The movie also features recorded performances and interviews with collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 at Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Tickets cost $14 for general admission and are free to Gold Ticket club members. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to purchase.