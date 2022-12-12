Heart of the Rockies Children’s Choir to perform Wednesday
Heart of the Rockies Children’s Choir, a newly formed choir led by director Sarah Christy, will perform in Summit County Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The free concert will be from 4-5 p.m. at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon.
Entertainment
