Heart walk, golf tournament raising money this weekend
The sixth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk is happening Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carter Park, 300 S. High St., Breckenridge. The event includes a 5-kilometer trail run or walk and a 1-mile walk in town.
The walk was established in 2016 to honor Breckenridge Grand Vacations co-owner and developer Rob Millisor, who died from a heart attack. Organized by BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the goal is to raise $200,000 to support heart health programs in the community. The event raised $117,000 in 2020.
There will be snacks and yoga before the walk and run followed by a heart-healthy lunch, entertainment and children’s activities. Dogs are not allowed at the event.
Preregistration, which closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, is highly encouraged. Participants who register by then will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Visit BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk to register.
Additionally, this weekend is The Summit Foundation’s 33rd annual golf tournament, presented by Breckenridge Grand Vacations. It begins with a party and Calcutta auction Saturday evening at the Maggie, 575 S. Park Ave.
The event continues Sunday, Sept. 26, with the Mayor’s Breakfast, tournament play in a scramble format, an on-course lunch, challenge holes and an awards dinner at the Breckenridge Golf Club, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Visit SummitFoundation.org for more information and to register.
