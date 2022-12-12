Heath Hyche kicks off Warren Station’s winter comedy series Friday for 2022-23 season

Heath Hyche uses stand-up comedy, quick-change costumes, original music, sound effects, and props to take the audience on a journey through his imagination and meet a cavalcade of characters. He performs at Warren Station Center for the Arts on Friday.

Heath Hyche/Courtesy photo

Warren Station Center for the Arts and Denver Comedy Works are bringing comedy to the High Country again this winter season. The first event in their comedy series is slated for Friday, Dec. 16, and features Heath Hyche.

Hyche uses stand-up comedy, quick-change costumes, original music, sound effects and props to take the audience on a journey through his imagination and meet a cavalcade of characters. Hyche has appeared in “Man on the Moon” with Jim Carrey and Will Ferrellʼs “Talladega Nights,” along with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Last Comic Standing,” and two seasons on “Blue Collar TV.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m. at Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets range from $25 to $30, and reserved table seating or general admission are available. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.