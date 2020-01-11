Safety closure at I-70 Exit 180 in East Vail, I-70 eastbound traffic delayed from Silverthorne to Golden
Drivers on eastbound Interstate 70 are seeing two hour travel times from mile marker 205 near Silverthorne to Exit 206 near Golden (about a 30 minute delay) as peak ski traffic snarls through the mountains and into the Front Range.
CDOT said drivers should expect two hours total travel time, with intermittent snow showers expected tonight potentially causing more delays.
CDOT also announced a safety closure at Exit 180 near East Vail due to multiple slide offs on Vail Pass. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Crime and Public Safety