Safety closure at I-70 Exit 180 in East Vail, I-70 eastbound traffic delayed from Silverthorne to Golden

Drivers on eastbound Interstate 70 are seeing two hour travel times from mile marker 205 near Silverthorne to Exit 206 near Golden (about a 30 minute delay) as peak ski traffic snarls through the mountains and into the Front Range.

I-70 EB: Heavy traffic between MM 205 and Exit 260 – C-470; C-470; Morrison. Expect up to 2 hours total travel time. https://t.co/D4EMfONDRE — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2020

CDOT said drivers should expect two hours total travel time, with intermittent snow showers expected tonight potentially causing more delays.

I-70 EB: Safety closure at Exit 180 – East Vail. Due to multiple slide offs on Vail Pass. https://t.co/ALs9WiT3mH — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2020

CDOT also announced a safety closure at Exit 180 near East Vail due to multiple slide offs on Vail Pass. There is no estimated time of reopening.