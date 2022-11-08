Heidi Ganahl courts election deniers in campaign’s final stretch, asks local elections officials to release more ballot-counting data

Republican gubernatorial candidate and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, right, responds to a question during a debate with Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Denver.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, is spending part of the final days of her campaign courting 2020 election deniers and asking local elections officials across the state to release more ballot-counting data in the name of “integrity.”

The moves come as she faces an uphill battle in her quest on Tuesday to defeat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Ganahl first appeared Saturday on the podcast hosted by Sherronna Bishop , also known as “America’s Mom,” a prominent ally of indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell . Bishop has repeatedly raised doubts about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and questioned the legitimacy of Colorado’s voting systems and apparatus. Her house has been searched by the FBI in connection with the investigation into Peters, who is accused of crimes in a breach of her county’s election system.

Ganahl promised during her appearance on Bishop’s podcast to form an election integrity commission “right off the bat” should she be elected. “I want to earn the trust of your supporters,” Ganahl said, also comparing herself to Kari Lake, the election denier running for governor this year in Arizona.

Then, on Sunday, Ganahl sent a letter to Colorado’s county clerks asking them to report on election night the total number of ballots they’ve counted and how many remain to be counted before stopping tabulation until Wednesday. Clerks can only estimate how many ballots are left to count and aren’t required to report that information, though they traditionally do so when requested.

