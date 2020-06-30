Heidi McCollum poised to become next 5th Judicial District DA | SummitDaily.com
Heidi McCollum poised to become next 5th Judicial District DA

Nate Peterson
Vail Daily
Longtime assistant district attorney and 5th Judicial District attorney candidate Heidi McCollum.
Courtesy Heidi McCollum

EAGLE — After seven years serving as the No. 2 prosecutor in the sprawling 5th Judicial District, Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum looks set to become the region’s next district attorney.

McCollum has a huge early lead in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against opponent Braden Angel, a former deputy DA in the district, by a margin of 68% to 32%. 

In Eagle County, where McCollum and Angel both reside, McCollum is doubling up Angel, according to early returns, by a margin of 4,836 to 2,405. McCollum is also leading in Summit County, where she was endorsed by Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, by 66%.

Crime and Public Safety
