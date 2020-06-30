Heidi McCollum poised to become next 5th Judicial District DA

Longtime assistant district attorney and 5th Judicial District attorney candidate Heidi McCollum.

Courtesy Heidi McCollum

EAGLE — After seven years serving as the No. 2 prosecutor in the sprawling 5th Judicial District, Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum looks set to become the region’s next district attorney.

McCollum has a huge early lead in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against opponent Braden Angel, a former deputy DA in the district, by a margin of 68% to 32%.

In Eagle County, where McCollum and Angel both reside, McCollum is doubling up Angel, according to early returns, by a margin of 4,836 to 2,405. McCollum is also leading in Summit County, where she was endorsed by Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, by 66%.

This story is from VailDaily.com.