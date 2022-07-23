Help mitigate wildfire risks by attending a group field trip hosted by the Summit County Wildfire Council

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District tackled 62 field projects with more than 30 volunteer groups in the summer of 2016. This year, the group is working with the Summit County Wildfire Council to host more field trips.

Residents can attend three wildfire mitigation field trips, hosted by the Summit County Wildfire Council. Each highlights ways the 2018 Strong Futures Fund supports wildfire work, the council announced in a press release. People can register to attend at FDRD.org/calendar .

Those attending any field trip should dress comfortably for adverse weather and some hiking on uneven terrain.

Registration for all field trips is required and limited to 50 participants.

To ask questions, people can reach out to Dan Schroder at Dan.Schroder@summitcountyco.gov or Ashley Garrison at ashley.garrison@colostate.edu .

Snake River Basin

This county-wide field trip will feature completed, in-progress and planned fuels reduction forest projects in the Snake River Basin on Aug. 3. The tour will be led by forestry and fire management staff.

The tour will last two hours from 4 to 6 p.m., and attendees should meet at the Keystone Gulch Trailhead at 22 Keystone Gulch Road.

Frisco area

This county-wide field trip is open to anyone interested in learning about and seeing completed, in-progress and planned fuels reduction forest projects in the Frisco area on Sept. 7. The tour will be led by forestry and fire management staff.

The tour will last two hours from 4 to 6 p.m., and attendees should meet at the County Commons upper parking lot at 37 Peak One Drive in Frisco.

Lower Blue River Basin

This county-wide field trip is open to anyone interested in learning about and seeing completed, in-progress and planned fuels reduction forest projects in the Lower Blue River Basin on Oct. 5. The tour will be led by forestry and fire management staff. This is the final Wildfire Council Field trip for the year.

The tour will last two hours from 4 to 6 p.m., and attendees should meet at the Colorado Welcome Center located at 246-V Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne.