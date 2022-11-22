Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving
Skip the hassle of ordering or preparing a large holiday meal and dine in one of these restaurants
People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County restaurants are open on the holiday, meaning anyone interested in skipping the cooking this year can just show up and settle in for a warm, delicious meal.
Some restaurants prefer reservations, so make sure to call ahead to reserve a seat.
Here are a handful of businesses that responded to our survey about offering dine-in service on Thursday, Nov. 24:
5th Avenue Grill
423 Main St. Frisco; 970-668-3733; 5thAveGrille.com
- Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Food: Butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey, cranberry cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and crispy onions, cranberry sauce.
- Reservations: Recommended.
Abbey’s Coffee
720 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-8710; AbbeysCoffee.com
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Food: The coffee shop is serving its regular menu.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Bistro North
270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon: 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com
- Hours: Noon to 10 p.m.
- Food: The restaurant is offering its regular menu in addition to its three-course Thanksgiving dinner.
- Reservations: Recommended. To make a reservation, visit the website or use the OpenTable app.
Blue Moose Restaurant
540 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-4859; BlueMooseAtBreck.com
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Food: Regular menu.
- Reservations: Not needed.
The Blue Stag Saloon
323 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2221; BlueStagSaloon.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Food: A traditional Thanksgiving meal served by the plate.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
408 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-3997; ButterhornBakery.com
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to noon.
- Food: Regular menu. The restaurant is offering Thanksgiving pies.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Crepes a la Cart
307 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-0622; CrepesALaCarts.com
- Food: Regular menu. It also has a pumpkin pie crepe and a pumpkin maple cheesecake crepe on special, too.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Frisco Prime
20 Madison Ave, Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com
- Hours: 3-8 p.m.
- Food: Though the restaurant is serving a Thanksgiving meal, it’s for to go only. Those who wish to dine in the restaurant can enjoy a regular menu.
- Reservations: Recommended.
Gold Pan Saloon
103 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-5499; TheGoldPanSaloon.com
- Hours: The restaurant will be open during its normal business hours beginning at 11 a.m.
- Food: Regular menu
Hearthstone Restaurant
130 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-453-1148; HearthstoneBreck.com
- Hours: 2-8 p.m.
- Food: The restaurant is serving its traditional four-course Thanksgiving dinner. Its regular menu is not available.
- Reservations: Required. Call the restaurant or visit the website to make a reservation.
JJ’s Rocky Mountain Tavern
102 Wheeler Circle, Copper Mountain; 970-968-3062; CopperColorado.com
- Hours: 5-8 p.m.
- Food: An adult dinner is $28, a dinner for kids ages 12 and under is $15. Parking at Copper Mountain is free after 2 p.m.
- Reservations: Recommended. To make a reservation, call the restaurant.
Kucu Tequila Bistro
375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com
- Hours: 2-9 p.m.
- Food: A Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, prime rib and sides. Prices start at $20 for kids and $43 for adults.
- Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to save your seat.
Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub
110 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge; 970-453-4949
- Hours: Noon to midnight
- Reservations: Not needed
The bar will be showing both the NFL and World Cup games.
Ollie’s Pub and Grub
180 W. Jefferson Ave., Breckenridge; 970-423-6284; OlliesPub.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Food: The restaurant is serving a specialty Thanksgiving platter and will also be playing football on its TVs.
Pug Ryan’s Brewery
104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145; PugRyans.com
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Food: Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, whipped sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Quandary Tequila Bistro
505 S. Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Food: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving turkey or prime rib dinner with all the fixings.
- Reservations: Recommended.
Red Mountain Grill
703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon; 970-468-1010; RedMountainGrill.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Food: The restaurant is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $23.95 and a prime rib dinner for $29.95.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Salt Creek Steakhouse
110 E. Lincoln Ave. Breckenridge; 970-453-4949; SaltCreekBreck.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though reservations begin at noon.
- Food: The steakhouse is serving a limited version of its menu in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
- Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to secure your spot.
Sauce on the Maggie
655 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com
- Food: A Thanksgiving dinner.
- Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to save your seat.
Spencer’s Steaks & Spirits
620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-8755; BeaverRun.com/Dining/Spencers
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Food: The restaurant is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, plus snow crab and shrimp appetizers and a dessert display.
- Reservations: As of 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, the restaurant was nearly booked but still had a few spots open. Visit BeaverRun.com/Thanksgiving to secure your spot.
Windy City Pizza Breckenridge and Windy City Pizza Silverthorne
400 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-453-5570; WindyCityPizza.co
191 Blue River Drive, Silverthorne; 970-485-6263; WindyCityPizza.co
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food: Regular menu.
- Reservations: Not needed.
Yo Mommas Cantina
1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692; YoMommasTacos.com
- Hours: Open at 11 a.m.
- Food: A family-style potluck where they provide the turkey and some sides. Customers are encouraged to bring a side or dessert. The restaurant’s regular menu is not available. The bar remains open.
