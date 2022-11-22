Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving

The bar area of Bistro North is pictured in October 2021.

Editor’s note: If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com. Last updated at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.

People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County restaurants are open on the holiday, meaning anyone interested in skipping the cooking this year can just show up and settle in for a warm, delicious meal.

Some restaurants prefer reservations, so make sure to call ahead to reserve a seat.

Here are a handful of businesses that responded to our survey about offering dine-in service on Thursday, Nov. 24:

5th Avenue Grill

423 Main St. Frisco; 970-668-3733; 5thAveGrille.com

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

Food: Butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey, cranberry cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and crispy onions, cranberry sauce.

Reservations: Recommended.

Abbey’s Coffee

720 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-8710; AbbeysCoffee.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food: The coffee shop is serving its regular menu.

Reservations: Not needed.

Bistro North

270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon: 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m.

Food: The restaurant is offering its regular menu in addition to its three-course Thanksgiving dinner.

Reservations: Recommended. To make a reservation, visit the website or use the OpenTable app.

Blue Moose Restaurant

540 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-4859; BlueMooseAtBreck.com

Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food: Regular menu.

Reservations: Not needed.

The Blue Stag Saloon

323 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2221; BlueStagSaloon.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food: A traditional Thanksgiving meal served by the plate.

Reservations: Not needed.

Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe

408 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-3997; ButterhornBakery.com

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Food: Regular menu. The restaurant is offering Thanksgiving pies.

Reservations: Not needed.

Crepes a la Cart

307 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-0622; CrepesALaCarts.com

Food: Regular menu. It also has a pumpkin pie crepe and a pumpkin maple cheesecake crepe on special, too.

Reservations: Not needed.

Frisco Prime

20 Madison Ave, Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com

Hours: 3-8 p.m.

Food: Though the restaurant is serving a Thanksgiving meal, it’s for to go only. Those who wish to dine in the restaurant can enjoy a regular menu.

Reservations: Recommended.

Gold Pan Saloon

103 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-5499; TheGoldPanSaloon.com

Hours: The restaurant will be open during its normal business hours beginning at 11 a.m.

Food: Regular menu

Hearthstone Restaurant

130 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-453-1148; HearthstoneBreck.com

Hours: 2-8 p.m.

Food: The restaurant is serving its traditional four-course Thanksgiving dinner. Its regular menu is not available.

Reservations: Required. Call the restaurant or visit the website to make a reservation.

JJ’s Rocky Mountain Tavern

102 Wheeler Circle, Copper Mountain; 970-968-3062; CopperColorado.com

Hours: 5-8 p.m.

Food: An adult dinner is $28, a dinner for kids ages 12 and under is $15. Parking at Copper Mountain is free after 2 p.m.

Reservations: Recommended. To make a reservation, call the restaurant.

Kucu Tequila Bistro

375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com

Hours: 2-9 p.m.

Food: A Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, prime rib and sides. Prices start at $20 for kids and $43 for adults.

Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to save your seat.

Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub

110 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge; 970-453-4949

Hours: Noon to midnight

Reservations: Not needed

The bar will be showing both the NFL and World Cup games.

Ollie’s Pub and Grub

180 W. Jefferson Ave., Breckenridge; 970-423-6284; OlliesPub.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food: The restaurant is serving a specialty Thanksgiving platter and will also be playing football on its TVs.

Pug Ryan’s Brewery

104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145; PugRyans.com

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Food: Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, whipped sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie.

Reservations: Not needed.

Quandary Tequila Bistro

505 S. Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Food: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving turkey or prime rib dinner with all the fixings.

Reservations: Recommended.

Red Mountain Grill

703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon; 970-468-1010; RedMountainGrill.com

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Food: The restaurant is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $23.95 and a prime rib dinner for $29.95.

Reservations: Not needed.

Salt Creek Steakhouse

110 E. Lincoln Ave. Breckenridge; 970-453-4949; SaltCreekBreck.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though reservations begin at noon.

Food: The steakhouse is serving a limited version of its menu in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to secure your spot.

Sauce on the Maggie

655 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com

Food: A Thanksgiving dinner.

Reservations: Recommended. Call the restaurant to save your seat.

Spencer’s Steaks & Spirits

620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-8755; BeaverRun.com/Dining/Spencers

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Food: The restaurant is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, plus snow crab and shrimp appetizers and a dessert display.

Reservations: As of 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, the restaurant was nearly booked but still had a few spots open. Visit BeaverRun.com/Thanksgiving to secure your spot.

Windy City Pizza Breckenridge and Windy City Pizza Silverthorne

400 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-453-5570; WindyCityPizza.co

191 Blue River Drive, Silverthorne; 970-485-6263; WindyCityPizza.co

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food: Regular menu.

Reservations: Not needed.

Yo Mommas Cantina

1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692; YoMommasTacos.com