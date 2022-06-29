Here’s how outdoor adventurers can make the most of CDOT’s new Pegasus shuttle to Summit and Eagle counties

The Pegasus bus system provides public transportation from mountain towns to the Front Range. Rates are being reduced for travel between mountain towns and the Front Range, according to a recent announcement in late June.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

DENVER — In Greek mythology, Pegasus was a winged horse that symbolized strength and speed. For Front Range folks who love to play in the mountains, it now represents a new way to visit the high country without burning $5 per gallon for gas, avoid wear and tear on our vehicles, and let someone else deal with Interstate 70 traffic headaches.

Pegasus is an express shuttle service from Denver and Lakewood to Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon that CDOT inaugurated Memorial Day weekend. It operates more or less hourly trips on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and connects to free local transit systems in Summit and Eagle counties. Its vans accommodate 11 passengers and are equipped with Wi-Fi, electrical outlets and bike racks.

My bike and I gave Pegasus a try last week from downtown Denver to Frisco. From there I took the Summit Stage local transit to Breckenridge and rode my bike up to Hoosier Pass, a ride I love that is 10.5 miles and gains about 2,000 feet of elevation. Then I rode back to Breckenridge, caught the Summit Stage back to Frisco and took Pegasus back to Denver. It was a marvelous play day made all the more relaxing because I didn’t have to drive.

Cycling a beautiful, high-mountain pass like Hoosier is just one of the fun things you can do if you’re looking to take advantage of Pegasus. You could also ride the bike path from Frisco to Vail Pass, about 13 miles one way. The point is, there are all sorts of options to enjoy a day in the mountains while leaving your car at home.

In Summit County, Pegasus drops you off at the main transit station in Frisco, where you can connect to the Summit Stage for buses to Breckenridge, Keystone, Dillon, Silverthorne and Copper Mountain, with plenty of intermediate stops.

