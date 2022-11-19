Here’s how to spend the week of Thanksgiving in Summit County

Snow clouds roll in over Lake Dillon from Sapphire Point.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Whether spending time with friends or family, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout Thanksgiving week.

Accessible hikes

Sapphire Point Overlook: Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said this trail is great for a walk with the family — especially if there are elderly folks — due to the flat and wide nature of the trail. It’s located between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain road and with a difficulty rating of easy, and the trail is a .7-mile one-way loop that offers views of the Dillon Reservoir.

Lily Pad Lake: Located near the Wildernest neighborhood in Silverthorne, this hiking trail takes folks to a scenic lake with views of the Dillon Reservoir along the way. The trail is 1.4 miles one way, making it 2.8 miles out and back with a difficulty rating of easy to moderate. According to the Dillon Ranger District webpage, parking is limited so be sure to plan ahead.

Gold Hill: This trail is another great option for a pre-Thanksgiving walk with the family. It’s a three-mile one-way trail that connects to Peaks Trail and Miners Creek Trail between Breckenridge and Frisco. This trail’s difficulty is moderate in comparison to Sapphire’s easy if folks are looking for more of an adventure, as the trail gains about 702 feet of elevation.

Directions, details and other trails can be found on the Dillon Ranger District webpage located on the White River National Forest website. Charles Pitman, public information officer for the Summit County Rescue Group, added that folks should be prepared and updated on snow levels and temperature before heading out on Summit County’s trails.

The Summit High School Nordic Ski team practices at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

Nordic skiing and snowshoeing

The Breckenridge Nordic Center offers both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing opportunities. From lessons to group sessions, folks can sign up for time slots that include equipment and guidance.

The nordic center is located near the Peak 5 and Peak 6 area near Cucumber Gulch. According to Bianchi, Breckenridge’s trails go through the White River National Forest which can allow for a nice, “private,” experience Bianchi said.

“They have a really nice operation and groom their trails, and it’s a really nice opportunity for people,” Bianchi added.

The Breckenridge Nordic Center is located at 9 Grandview Drive in Breckenridge and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. Details about pricing, lessons and reservations can be found at BreckenridgeNordic.com . Prices for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing include trail passes, rentals and a guide.

Summit County also has the Frisco Nordic Center, but as of Nov. 19, the center was still closed. According to an update from the center’s website, it’s currently making snow and will announce its opening date as soon as it’s confirmed.

Breckenridge resident Ester Bailey, 6, flies her artwork, painted by oil pastels on a coffee filter canvas, during a summer camp session led by Breckenridge Creative Arts Tuesday, July 10, 2018 inside the Quandary Antiques Cabin. Breckenridge Creative Arts is hosting a few different workshops the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive

Art Classes

Breckenridge Creative Arts offers classes that teach a variety of art mediums. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the center will be holding classes for all ages .

Called Pick-A-Project, these hour-long classes encourage different age groups to choose from a few different crafts and will provide all the materials to get it done. On Saturday, the projects folks can pick from include making a candy jar, a frosty leaf-printed wreath or sewing a wallet.

The price is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The classes will be held at the Quandary Antiques Cabin located at 131 Ridge St in Breckenridge. Nov. 26 time slots are from 9 to 10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to noon and 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Also on Nov. 26 will be Totally Basic Crochet at the Robert Whyte House from 2 to 5 p.m.

The class is free and one of the visiting artists in residence Emma Oliver will teach folks the basics of crocheting. Oliver will focus on how to create a granny square, which, according to the organization’s website, is a design that has many uses. Folks may also learn slip knots, tension, chaining and how to double crochet.

The Robert Whyte House is located at 127 South Ridge St. in Breckenridge.

Lastly, another visiting artist in residence Tara Homasi will hold Re-news from 2 to 5 p.m. This class uses local newspapers, online text, images and more as materials to create. The workshop encourages folks to use the texts to manufacture something of their own meaning, according to the website.

The Tin Shop is located at 117 Washington Ave. in Breckenridge. The class is free and folks are encouraged to bring their own text, images and clips.

Reservations for all classes can be made at Breckcreate.org .