Here’s what Summit County residents are voting on in the April 7 municipal elections

DILLON — While many important topics have been justifiably pushed to the periphery of the public’s attention amid the new coronavirus pandemic and related closures, the gears of municipal government continue to turn.

Though things are about to get shaken up with municipal elections rapidly approaching next week. For those who haven’t already returned their mail-in ballots, there’s still time to drop them off before Election Day on April 7.

Here’s a refresher of what’s at stake around the county.

Breckenridge

Support Local Journalism Donate



The county’s most crowded pool of mayoral and town council candidates is in Breckenridge, where residents will be voting on the position of mayor and four town council seats.

Mayor Eric Mamula is shooting for another four-year term against Nate Nadler and James Manella.

Town council candidates include current members Jeffrey Bergeron, Kelly Owens and Dick Carleton, along with newcomers Dennis Kuhn, Kristen Petitt Stewart, Emily Wahl, Jennifer McAtamney, Michael Cavanaugh and Hal Vatcher.

The three council members with the most votes will serve four-year terms, while the person who comes in fourth will serve a two-year term.

Ballots can be dropped off at the Summit County government building drop-box at the corner of Lincoln and Ridge. All ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. April 7 to be counted.

Frisco

Frisco’s new mayor already has been decided, with current council member Hunter Mortensen running unopposed for the position.

Though, there are five candidates running for three open town council seats. Candidates include incumbents Jessica Burley and Rick Ihnken along with Andrew Aerenson, Andy Held and Greg Hess.

Frisco residents can drop their ballots off at the Town Hall vestibule, 1 Main St.

Blue River

Blue River Mayor Toby Babich is running unopposed and will retain his position.

There are five candidates hoping to fill three positions on the Blue River Board of Trustees. Both Mark Fossett and Joel Dixon are running for reelection against a field that includes Kelly Finley, Tim West and Martie Semmer.

Blue River residents also can use a drop-box outside Blue River Town Hall, 0110 Whispering Pines Circle.

Montezuma

With five open seats and five candidates, the Montezuma Board of Trustees already has been decided, including Roberta Maldonado, Noah Landwehr, Jake Still, James Davis and Ben Becker.

Though voters will be asked to voice their opinions on a ballot question, which would allow present and future elected mayors and trustees in Montezuma to serve an unlimited number of consecutive terms in office.

Dillon

Dillon canceled its election with just three open council spots and three candidates.

Brad Bailey and Kyle Hendricks will both retain their seats on the council, joining newcomer Steven Milroy.

Silverthorne

Silverthorne also canceled its election, with three candidates running unopposed for town council seats.

Michael Spry and Tanya Shattuck will retain their seats, and Amy Manka will join them.

Find more information about the April 7 municipal election, including guest commentaries and Q&As with the candidates, at SummitDaily.com/election.